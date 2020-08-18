Marona’s Fantastic Tale has had a fantastic journey that will end with GKIDS and Shout! Factory releasing the film on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on November 10, 2020.

From award-winning director Anca Damian comes the poetic and life-affirming story of Marona, an optimistic stray dog who looks back on the human companions she has loved throughout her life. Born the last in her litter, little Marona’s adventures take her through a series of names and owners – a colorful acrobat, a sensitive construction worker, and a little girl – with dazzling style, pushing animation in bold new directions. But through all of her ups and downs, Marona’s Fantastic Tale is told with the patient, boundless love of a dog, reminding us that happiness is a small thing. Shout! Factory

The film was directed by Anca Damian (Crulic-The Path to Beyond) and brought together by an international team of artists, animators, and character designers from Belgian, Norway, Italy, France, and Romania. Known for its bold colors and artistic style, the movie was part of the Annecy Official Selection in 2019 and the winner of the 2019 Special Jury Prize at the Animation Is Film Festival.

Due to the coronavirus, Marona’s Fantastic Tale premiered in a virtual cinema release this summer. Plans are being made for theatrical engagements in the fall this year.

Bonus features will include:

A French version with subtitles

An English language version

Interview with director Anca Damian

Q&A session at the Animation Is Film Festival

Art gallery

Source via Animation World Network