We finally review the “final” episode in the Toy Story Saga: Toy Story 4 (2019). Also, Mason’s BACK AGAIN! Saddle up, Partner, and join along for this Toy Story 4 podcast in episode 187 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Toy Story 4 Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Toy Story 4 (2019).
- Mason sums up Toy Story 3
- Rotten Tomatoes reviews: Both the top and the worst of the Toy Story Saga
- Directors?
- We miss the movies
- …And we introduce, Forky.
- There is a lot to keep track of in this film.
- Will Woody really be happy after this movie?
- Gabby Gabby
- The antique shop and all the easter eggs
- Mason talks about Render Farm
- Version 2 of all characters: Bo Peep, Buzz Light Year, Jesse and others
- Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom: “Yes. I. Canada!”
- Reusing plot points
- Ducky & Bunny
- Patrons answer the question: “Was Toy Story 4 Needed?”
- Voicemails: Melissa, Bethany, Esther, & Luke
- We rate it!
We hope you enjoyed this Toy Story 4 podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
