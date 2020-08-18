We finally review the “final” episode in the Toy Story Saga: Toy Story 4 (2019). Also, Mason’s BACK AGAIN! Saddle up, Partner, and join along for this Toy Story 4 podcast in episode 187 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Toy Story 4 Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Toy Story 4 (2019) .

. Mason sums up Toy Story 3

Rotten Tomatoes reviews: Both the top and the worst of the Toy Story Saga

Directors?

We miss the movies

…And we introduce, Forky.

There is a lot to keep track of in this film.

Will Woody really be happy after this movie?

Gabby Gabby

The antique shop and all the easter eggs

Mason talks about Render Farm

Version 2 of all characters: Bo Peep, Buzz Light Year, Jesse and others

Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom: “Yes. I. Canada!”

Reusing plot points

Ducky & Bunny

Patrons answer the question: “Was Toy Story 4 Needed?”

Voicemails: Melissa, Bethany, Esther, & Luke

We rate it!

