Nowadays, no childhood TV show or film is safe from reboots and sequels, and The Ren & Stimpy Show is no different. According to Deadline, Comedy Central recently announced the reimagining of the cult-classic show as part of an initiative for more adult animation.

“We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio,” said Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group. “Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations.” Deadline

Known for its dark humor, violent tendencies, and bizarre adventures, the show follows an emotionally erratic chihuahua, Ren, and a carefree but dense cat, Stimpy. Originally airing from 1991 to 1995 on Nickelodeon, the critically acclaimed series ran for five seasons.

Variety reported the show’s creator John Kricfalusi will not be involved in the creative process nor will he receive financial remuneration. In a 2018 piece by Buzzfeed, Kricfalusi was accused of sexually abusing female minors.

