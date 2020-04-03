Not even SpongeBob’s newest big-screen adventure is safe from the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Variety reported that Paramount Pictures has delayed The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run amongst their other future releases. However, the third SpongeBob movie’s new date is looking to be more optimistic than you’d expect.

While other animated releases have been pulled from schedule like Warner Bros.’ Scoob! or delayed a full year like Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, Paramount has given Sponge on the Run a brisk two-month delay from its original May 22 release. The new theatrical release will be July 31, 2020.

Directed and written by early SpongeBob writer Tim Hill, Sponge on the Run is the third theatrical outing of Nickelodeon’s hit series, and the first to be fully animated in CGI (provided by Mikros Image Canada). The new movie see’s SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) and Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) on a road trip to rescue SpongeBob’s “snailnapped” pet snail Gary.

Another change in the Paramount Pictures schedule was the studio’s then-summer tentpole flick Top Gun: Maverick. The Tom Cruise sequel has now been pushed back six months to December 23, 2020. Paramount’s previously-assigned Christmas 2020 release The Tomorrow War was pulled from the schedule.

Additionally, Paramount has given a new date for A Quiet Place Part II, which had its original March release pulled at the last minute. The anticipated horror sequel is now aiming for a September 4, 2020 release.

Paramount Animation’s other upcoming films like Rumble, Luck, Paw Patrol: The Movie, and untitled My Little Pony reboot film, and The Tiger’s Apprentice, currently have their release dates unchanged for now.

