Whether it is Mickey, Jack Skellington, or Muppets few brands bring the holiday cheer to their movies more than Disney and 2021 is no exception to this great tradition. Premiering on Disney Channel on December 3rd we have the new Disney Channel Original Movie Christmas…Again and it is sure to become a new holiday favorite for the entire family.

Christmas…Again tells the story of 11 year old Ro who is going through a tough Christmas time with her family. Her parents have divorced and her Dad has a new girlfriend with a new potential step brother to drive her crazy. Her computer gets destroyed and none of her plans workout. In desperation she makes a wish to a mall Santa and gets stuck in a time loop reliving Christmas over and over again.

Director Andy Fickman told us they wanted to create a family story in Christmas…Again anyone watching can relate with. “Starting with the incredibly talented Scarlett Estevez as Ro we put together a fantastic cast that felt like a real family on set. It’s also a non-traditional family that still loves each other and wants to celebrate the season together”. Dysfunctional family comedies aren’t unheard of for the holidays but rarely are they as inclusive and heart-warming as in this film.

As in all time loop movies, the screenwriter Doan La had the tricky task in Christmas…Again to make each loop engaging and fresh while obviously being repetitive (or it wouldn’t be a time loop movie!). Part of the way they are able to accomplish this is by having the film set in Chicago so they are able to use many area landmarks like Wrigley Field and the Willis Tower Skydeck.

Disney Channel has not made a holiday DCOM in 10 years (last one was Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas!). Director Fickman talked with us about the legacy of the DCOM: “we wanted to make a holiday film the whole family can watch together like the great Disney Channel movies of the past. It’s got lots of heart and some great comedic moments too”. Christmas…Again doesn’t take itself too seriously but has slapstick and other funny scenes that will make everyone laugh.

Make sure to catch Christmas…Again on Disney Channel this Friday Dec 3rd and on Disney Plus Dec 10th. It’s a really fun holiday family comedy you won’t want to miss out on.