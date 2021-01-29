“Happiness is a warm puppy,” and if that’s not enough, then a brand-new animated show should help the mood. Animation Magazine reports that in a partnership between Peanuts and WildBrain Studios comes The Snoopy Show, an upcoming Apple Original series, set to debut early next month. See the trailer below!

The Snoopy Show is an animated series for kids of all ages that stars the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures. Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin’, bone-lovin’, doghouse-sittin’ pup, but he’s much more than that. He’s Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He’s surfer king and famed arm-wrestler Masked Marvel. He’s World War I Flying Ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy. Animation Magazine

From the legendary cartoon artist, Charles Schulz, of the iconic Peanuts comic strip, the new animated series will comprise three, seven-minute cartoons, done in the classic Peanuts animation style. Deadline reports that director Rob Boutilier helms the series, voiced by Ethan Pugiotto, Terry McGurrin, and Rob Tinkler, with screenwriters Miles Smith, Laurie Elliot, and Craig Brown. Craig Schulz is included among the executive producers.

The Snoop Show will globally premiere on Apple TV+ on February 5, 2021.

Ready to hang out with our favorite, imaginative dog? Let us know!