Those eager to check out Sony Pictures Animation’s new original film Connected are going to have to wait “a little longer.” As reported by Deadline, the animated road trip from producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller has been pulled from it’s already-delayed October 23rd release. Sony Pictures has yet to assign a new fixed date.

This new postponement isn’t said to be too long, as Sony Pictures Animation announced on Twitter that it is assuring the sci-fi comedy will still be released “later in 2020”, assumingly either November or December.

You'll have to wait a little longer to meet the Mitchells. @ConnectedMovie is coming later in 2020. pic.twitter.com/h9XtKd71IA — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) September 17, 2020

With the departure of Connected‘s October 23rd debut, 20th Century’s Death on the Nile now stands as the sole wide release for that date, assuming that film isn’t delayed too.

Connected joins a whole batch of films that have recently abandoned their autumn 2020 dates due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman 1984 (rescheduled for this Christmas Day), STX’s Greenland, and Universal/MGM’s Candyman. Deadline has attributed the dismal domestic performance of current theatrical releases like Tenet, which are struggling without major markets in New York and Los Angeles where cinemas are still closed.

Edited by: Kelly Conley