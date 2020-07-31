Basketball fans, this one’s for you! Hoops, a new animated adult series, will be streaming on Netflix, starting on August 21st. Check out the teaser below!

Note: This teaser contains adult language that may not be appropriate for young viewers.

From Ben Hoffman, Phil Lord, and Chris Miller, Deadline reports, Hoops follows “a hotheaded, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach…who thinks turning around his god-awful team will take him to the “big leagues” and turn his miserable life around.”

Animated by Bento Box and produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Hoops was ordered to series in late 2018 and features the voice cast of Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Natasha Leggero, Ron Funches, and Cleo King.

Does Hoops look like a slam dunk? Let us know!