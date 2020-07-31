After hitting the fantasy scene in Onward and scheduling a jazz session with Soul this November, Pixar has another destination in mind with its announcement of a new original film: Luca.

Meet “Luca.” Directed by Enrico Casarosa & produced by Andrea Warren, our all-new film will introduce a boy named Luca as he experiences an unforgettable summer in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera. “Luca” opens in theaters summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/orlIxzqXnB — Pixar (@Pixar) July 30, 2020

“Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: he is a sea monster from another world just below the water’s surface.” Press release from Walt Disney Studios Publicity

[Variety]

Produced by Andrea Warren (Lava, Cars 3), Luca is helmed by Academy-Award nominee Enrico Casarosa (La Luna) in his directorial debut.

“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in ‘Luca’. Enrico Casarosa

No voice cast for Luca has been announced yet. Pixar is releasing its new film Soul on November 20, 2020, after pushing the release date from June due to the coronavirus. Luca is set to premiere the following year on June 18, 2021.

What do you think of Luca? Does it look promising? Comment below!

Sources via Variety and Walt Disney Studios Publicity