Fans of the Avatar universe rejoice! Starting on August 14th, all four seasons of The Legend of Korra will be available for streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Get ready to head to Republic City – The Legend of Korra comes to @netflix on August 14 pic.twitter.com/d00F4E0ghR — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) July 21, 2020

Set years after Aang and his friends defeated the Fire Lord, The Legend of Korra follows the next Avatar, Korra, as she travels around the world and fights formidable enemies, learning tough lessons about humility, compassion, and patience along the way. The show received praise for exploring mature themes about inequality, depression, and sociopolitics.

The animated show was created by Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, both of whom worked together on Avatar: The Last Airbender, the critically acclaimed predecessor to The Legend of Korra.

The voice cast included Janet Varney (Norm of the North) as Korra, David Faustino (Dragon: Race to the Edge) as Mako, P.J. Byrne (Justice League Action) as Bolin, J.K. Simmons (Gravity Falls, Kung Fu Panda 3) as Tenzin, and Seychelle Gabriel as Asami Sato (The Last Airbender, Falling Skies).

Source via Variety