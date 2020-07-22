DreamWorks Animation is merging the past and the future with a new 12-episode animated show: Cleopatra in Space. Check out the trailer!

Based on the popular graphic series by Mike Maihack and executive produced by Doug Langdale (The Adventures of Puss in Boots) and Scot Kreamer (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness), the 2D-animation show promises a lot of comedy and adventure:

DreamWorks Cleopatra in Space is the untold story of Cleopatra’s teenage years when she is transported to a future galaxy that is ruled by talking cats and discovers that she is the prophesied savior ‘of the universe.’ In order to prepare her to be the savior, she is sent to an elite academy where she has to train to take on the bad guys, figure out how to eventually get herself back home to Egypt, and tackle the highs and lows of being a teenager in high school. DreamWorks

The show features the voice talents of Lilimar Hernandez (Knight Squad), Jorge Diaz (Fast & Furious Spy Racers), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Covert Affairs), and Katie Crown (Storks).

Cleopatra in Space is now available on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock.

Ready to travel the galaxy and fight bad guys with Cleopatra?

