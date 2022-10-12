The actress, Angela Lansbury, has sadly passed away at the age of 96. Mrs. Lansbury (1925-2022) passed away during her sleep on October 11, 2022, a mere five days before her 97th birthday.

A multigenerational star, Mrs. Lansbury gained fame in the worlds of theater (Mame, Sweeney Todd), television (Murder, She Wrote), as well as film (Gaslight, The Manchurian Candidate, Death on the Nile). She won six Tony Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Award) and was nominated for eighteen Emmy Awards and three Academy Awards (eventually receiving an Academy Honorary Award).

Disney fans will remember her appearances in Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Fantasia 2000, and Mary Poppins Returns. Animation fans will remember her voice roles in The Last Unicorn, Anastasia, Justin and the Knights of Valour, and The Grinch. But arguably her most famous role was that of voicing the kindly human-turned-teapot, Mrs. Potts, in Disney’s 1991 film, Beauty and the Beast, for which she memorably performed the title song.

Her final film appearance will be a cameo in Rian Johnson’s upcoming film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Our condolences go out to her family and friends. She shall be missed!