Join along for Nerdy Couch Discussion podcast as we discuss a new sub-genre that Chelsea discovered and is calling “I have a new group of friends!” in episode 218 of the Animation Addicts Podcast!
Highlights
- Oliver and Company
- Big Hero 6
- A Bug’s Life
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire
- Treasure Planet
- Cars
- Luca
- Meet the Robinsons
- Round Up Gang & Woody, Toy Story 2
- Yao, Ling & Chien-Po – Mulan
- Kung Fu Panda
- Rio
- The Boxtrolls
- ParaNorman
- James and the Giant Peach
- The Prince of Egypt
- Return to Never Land
- Ugly Dolls
- The Secret of NIMH
- An American Tail
- Finding Dory
- Spirit Untamed
- Spiderman -Into the Spiderverse
