After forty years, He-Man is back! Netflix recently release the official teaser for the upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Check out the teaser below!

In Part 1, after a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. After decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe. Animation World Network

[Netflix]

Comprising five episodes that make up Part 1 of the 2D-animated series, Masters of the Universe offers a new take on the He-Man universe. Report by Deadline, executive producer and showrunner Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy) says the new show is “set up as the next episode of the original animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which aired from 1983-85 and introduced He-Man and Skeletor from Mattel’s toy line.”

Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series) and Chris Wood (Supergirl) lead the cast as Skeletor and Prince Adam/He-Man, respectively. The voice cast also includes Sarah Michelle Gellar (Star Wars Rebels), Lena Headey (Infinity Train), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), Justin Long (Alvin and the Chipmunks film series), Phil LaMarr (Samurai Jack), Tony Todd (Dota: Dragon’s Blood), Cree Summer (Dawn of the Croods), Kevin Michael Richardson (Young Justice), and Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series).

Produced by Mattel Television, Masters of the Universe: Revelation will stream on Netflix starting July 23, 2021.

