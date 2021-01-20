In 2020, Disney+ released the mini series detailing the behind the scenes of Frozen 2. There we also learn of the story behind the song, “The Next Right Thing” as it was dedicated to the late son of co-director Chris Buck and his wife Shelley. In episode 197 of the Animation Addicts Podcast, Chelsea talks with Shelley about that time in her life as well as the lessons that she learned from her late son.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Interview with Shelley Buck & Kathy Curtis Podcast

Highlights

Intro to Shelley Buck & Kathy Curtis

Memories that intertwined with the making of Frozen

How the parents cared for their son while in treatments

How Ryder changed because of his illness

How you can use storytelling to overcome difficult times

The trials to create and distribute a book

Major take-aways

Frozen 2 – The Next Right Thing

We hope you enjoyed this Interview podcast! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Find the Rotoscopers

Find The Hosts

Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram



This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!