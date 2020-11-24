Like it or not, we are getting the Christmas vibes going as we discuss ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch’ (2018). If you have all the tender sweetness

Of a seasick crocodile, you need to join along for this ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch’ podcast in episode 194 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch’ Podcast

Highlights

Nerdy Couch Discussion: Catch ‘n Fire with Alex

Main discussion: ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch’ (2018)

The Grinch is lonely.

We compare all the versions.

Fred the reindeer.

They used actual Christmas songs

Cindy Lou Who’s new daddy?

Benedict Cumberbatch was working on his character acting voice

Who’s an actual “Grinch?”

We rate it!

We hope you enjoyed this ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch’ podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Find the Rotoscopers

Find The Hosts

Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Chelsea Robson: Website, Instagram, & Twitter



This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!