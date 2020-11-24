Like it or not, we are getting the Christmas vibes going as we discuss ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch’ (2018). If you have all the tender sweetness
Of a seasick crocodile, you need to join along for this ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch’ podcast in episode 194 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch’ Podcast
Highlights
- Nerdy Couch Discussion: Catch ‘n Fire with Alex
- Main discussion: ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch’ (2018)
- The Grinch is lonely.
- We compare all the versions.
- Fred the reindeer.
- They used actual Christmas songs
- Cindy Lou Who’s new daddy?
- Benedict Cumberbatch was working on his character acting voice
- Who’s an actual “Grinch?”
- We rate it!
