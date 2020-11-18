Netflix has dropped a trailer for its upcoming Indian-inspired film Bombay Rose! Centered around the timeless themes of impossible love and dreams, the 2D hand-painted animated movie will be streaming on Netflix early next month. Check out the trailer below!

The 2D hand-painted animated feature tells the story of a young club dancer, escaping from child marriage, living in the streets of Bombay, who must choose between fending for her family and finding love with a boy orphaned by the militancy. Hand-painted frame by frame and woven delicately through music, a red rose brings together three tales of impossible love: love between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy; love between two women; and love of an entire city for its Bollywood stars. Based on true events, the film, in documentary fashion, explores the ruthlessness of a society where the love and life that reigns on the big screen can crush you in its mean streets. Animation World Magazine

Winner of several awards, Bombay Rose is directed and written by Gitanjali Rao (True Love Story) in her debut feature film. The voice cast features the talents of Cyli Khare, Amit Deondi, Gargi Shitole, and Makrand Deshpande. The unique animation, reported by Deadline, was created by Paperboat Design Studios

Having struggled six years to make the film happen, I cannot be anything but immensely grateful to Cinestaan and Les Films d’Ici for supporting and making Bombay Rose and to Netflix for believing in it enough to bring it to the right audience! Director Gitanjali Rao

Bombay Rose will be released globally, except in China, on Netflix on December 4, 2020.

Ready to live, love, dream, and likely cry with Bombay Rose next month?