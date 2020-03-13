Pixar has dropped the second trailer to its highly-anticipated film Soul! See the trailer below!

The first trailer, released in late 2019, introduced us to Joe Gardner, an aspiring jazz musician. This new trailer gives us, and Joe, a brief tour of The Great Before, where souls are made before babies are born:

Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before — a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks, and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions. Cartoon Brew

[Slash Film]

The inspiration for Soul, according to director Pete Doctor (Up, and Inside Out), came from his son:

“It started with my son—he’s 23 now—but the instant he was born, he already had a personality,” says Doctor. “Where did that come from? I thought your personality developed through your interaction with the world. And yet, it was pretty clear that we’re all born with a very unique, specific sense of who we are.” Pixar

With Pete Doctor at the helm, Soul is co-directed by Kemp Powers with the screenwriting being shared among Powers, Doctor, and Mike Jones. Dana Murray (Lou) serves as the film’s producer. The voice cast includes Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs, Angela Bassett, Phylicia Rashad, and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.

Soul comes to theaters on June 19, 2020.

