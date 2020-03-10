A new trailer for the upcoming anime film Children of the Sea has dropped. Check out the trailer!

Based on the award-winning manga of the same name by Daisuke Igarashi, Children of the Sea explores a tale of friendship, the ocean and its creatures, and environmental themes:

When Ruka was younger, she saw a ghost in the water at the aquarium where her dad works. Now, she feels drawn toward the aquarium and the two mysterious boys she meets there, Umi and Sora. They were raised by dugongs and hear the same strange calls from the sea as she does. Ruka’s dad and the other adults who work at the aquarium are only distantly aware of what the children are experiencing as they get caught up in the mystery of the worldwide disappearance of the oceans’ fish. Animation Magazine

Animated by STUDIO4 (Mind Game, Animatrix, and Batman: Gotham Knight), the upcoming film is directed by Ayumu Watanabe (Space Brothers) and scored by Studio Ghibli collaborator Joe Hisaishi (Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and My Neighbor Totoro).

[GKIDS]

In collaboration with Fathom Events, GKIDS is bringing Children of the Sea to select theaters in late April. On April 20, the film will premiere with English subtitles, and on April 22, an English-dubbed version will be shown, followed by a limited release from GKIDS on April 24.

Tickets will be available starting March 12, 2020. More information can be found on GKIDS and Fathom Events.

