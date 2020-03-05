Penny, Suga Mama and the rest of the Proud family are back.

Disney has greenlit a sequel series to the Proud Family slated for Disney+, aptly titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Produced by Disney Television Animation the revival finds the titular animated family right where we left them 15 years ago. Creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar will re-team with co-executive producer and story editor Calvin Brown, Jr.

In addition, the original voice cast returns for the revival including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby Proud.

No word on when the revival will be released, but you can watch the first two seasons and its movie on the Disney+ service.

Are you excited for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney+?

Edited by: Morgan Stradling

This is a user-submitted news article by Ernesto Chacon.